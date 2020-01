A woman died from injuries in a house fire on January 2 in Springfield.

Firefighters say Kathryn J. Thompson died in the house fire in the 2900 block of East Belmont.

While battling the fire, firefighters found Thompson in the burning house. She suffered smoke inhalation. Crews performed life-saving measures on her outside the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is the first fire fatality of 2020 in Springfield.