Woman dies in Texas County, Mo. crash

One woman died from a fatal crash Sunday morning in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP identified the victim as Beulah Warren, 58, of Licking, Missouri. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Missouri Route 31, nearly two miles west of Licking. MSHP says the driver went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The Licking Police Department and Texas County Sheriff's Department have assisted with the crash investigation. This is the 16th fatality accident in MSHP Troop G's area this year, which covers several counties in south-central Missouri.