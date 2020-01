Firefighters near Rolla, Mo. are investigating a deadly house fire.

Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Thursday off Private Road 2007. Investigators say a man escaped the fire. However, the woman inside the home became trapped by heavy smoke and fire. Firefighters rescued her. She lated died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators determined the fire as accidental. Several agencies assisted in battling the fire.