Woman files protection order against Branson alderman

A Branson alderman, up for re-election, has a protection order filed against him. A woman in Newton County told a judge Rick Castillon was harassing her.

Castillon represents Ward II on the board and manages a business in Branson. According to the order, he must stay away from a woman Castillon calls an ex-girlfriend.

Online records show a Newton County judge issued the protection order in April.

Castillon issued a statement regarding the issue:

"It is true that a previous girl friend of mine filed an order of protection. While I will not engage on personal matters, I think it would serve my opponents well to focus on the people of Branson and the needs of our city as opposed to my personal life.

I have heard from many who are not interested in discussing my personal life but instead have decided to vote for me because of the way I represent our business community and our Residents as an Alderman for Ward 2.

I will continue to fight for limited government, fiscal responsibility and individual liberty and freedom during what will be my 3rd term representing the City of Branson."

Castillon has served the city for four years. He is currently up for re-election for a third two-year term.

Castillon's opponent, also vying to represent the downtown area of the city, responded to the situation.

Jeff Seay issued the following statement:

"I feel It is important for me to provide a statement about my opponent regarding this matter. I have run my campaign focusing on the distinctions between myself and my opponent. In this case, the character of my opponent has been challenged. The Voters of Ward II have a right to know about the character, personality, and the integrity of those seeking public office within our community"

KY3/KSPR News has requested documents related to this order, however Newton County has not responded. Files are often sealed in protection orders.

It's important to note that Castillon hasn't been charged with a crime. However, this is the second time the alderman has been ordered to stay away from a woman within a decade. In 2013, Castillon's ex-wife had a protection order against him. At the time, Castillon said she thought he was following her, but he claimed he was not, calling it a "misunderstanding."

