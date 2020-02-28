Woman hit by suspect fleeing from Kansas City police dies

A woman whose car was hit by a suspect during a police chase in Kansas City has died.

Kansas City police announced Friday that 38-year-old Rebecca White, of Raytown, had died.

White and her 3-year-old daughter were stopped at a red light on Feb. 19 when an allegedly drunk man who was felling police went through an intersection and hit her car. Her daughter suffered serious injuries but survived.

The fleeing driver, 32-year-old Miguel Ayala, has been charged with felony DWI and fleeing from police.

Jackson County prosecutors said Friday it will review any new information regarding the case.