Woman hurt in house fire in Springfield, Mo

A woman is in the hospital after a house fire Monday night. A man did escape from the burning home at High and Johnston Streets around 11:00 p.m.

Firefighters found flames shooting out of the house when they arrived. They don't believe the house had working smoke detectors. "This time of year fires increase due to heating, maybe candles, extension cords and so forth," said Battalion Chief Eric Latimer of the Springfield Fire Department.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.