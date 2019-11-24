Woman and unborn baby killed, child in critical condition after crash in Lebanon

A woman has died and a child is in critical condition after a vehicle struck pedestrians in Lebanon, Saturday.

According to police, the vehicle was heading east on HWY 64 near Bennett street when the driver saw a man and a woman pushing a stroller across the road. The driver attempted to stop to avoid striking the group, but was unable to do so.

The Lebanon Police Department says a 24 year old woman was killed. Friends of the woman say she was pregnant, expecting another child, but the baby did not survive. The baby was due in December.

The stroller containing a one year old girl was also struck. The child is currently in critical condition.

The male, aged 18, was also struck but is in stable condition.

No names have been released.