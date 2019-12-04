Woman shot in the back in Springfield, Mo. Wednesday morning

Police say a woman is in serious but stable condition after a man shot her in the back Wednesday morning.

The victim called police just after midnight. She couldn't tell police her location, but they tracked her phone to outside a gas station at Battlefield and Lone Pine.

Police say the woman then provided little information. "But what we were able to get from her is that she was with a known subject in a car, and then the shooting happened, but she wouldn't elaborate on why or how it happened. That vehicle then fled and again the officers arrived, and it was only her here," said Lt. Curt Ringgold with the Springfield Police Department.

Police don't know if the shooting happened in or outside the car. The woman did give police the name of the man and that they were in a red Chevy Impala.

Police have to wait until the gas station opens to try and get surveillance video.