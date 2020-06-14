Woman shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Sedalia, Mo.; MSHP investigating

An overnight deputy-involved shooting that resulted in a woman's death is under investigation, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said the incident took place during a traffic stop near U.S. Route 50 and Winchester Drive.

The shooting involved a Pettis County, Mo. deputy. According preliminary reports from MSHP, the woman refused to identify herself, stated she was armed and verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.

MSHP says the shooting escalated and a deputy discharged a weapon, striking the suspect.

The deceased suspect was not identified by name, but is a white woman from Sedalia, Mo., per MSHP.

The deputy was not injured. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office requested MSHP Troop A to investigate the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.