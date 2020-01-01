Woman suffers gunshot wound outside Christian County nightclub

Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman outside a Christian County nightclub.

Deputies believe the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the Illusions night club near Nixa. Sheriff Brad Cole says his officers were notified by EMTs called to the scene.

A woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg. Another gunshot grazed her head. Sheriff Cole says an altercation in the parking lot led to the shooting.

Deputies do not know who the shooter is at this time.