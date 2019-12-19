Wonders of Wildlife asks you to name its newest monkey

Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium announced the debut of a baby marmoset monkey born at the aquarium earlier this year.

The baby monkey is now out in her habitat inside the Amazon Rainforest gallery. The female common marmoset, one of the smallest species of monkey, was born to first-time parents on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 a.m., weighing a mere 27 grams.

New marmoset mothers are sometimes unable to provide proper care for their young, so the professional animal care team at Wonders of Wildlife assisted with the baby, hand-rearing the infant under 24-hour care.

For the first several weeks of her life, the animal care team bottle-fed the infant, but recently began introducing solid foods like nutrient-dense cereal and tiny bits of fruit. When team members were not holding the infant, she clung to a stuffed sloth, which mimicked the behavior she would use with her mother and helped strengthen her limbs.

Baby and mother have been bonding together in a private maternity den for the past several weeks following a successful reintroduction. Today, she weighs more than 100 grams and can be seen actively climbing and frolicking with her parents inside the Amazon Rainforest gallery.

Public Invited to Help Name Missouri’s Newest Monkey

The public is invited to help to vote between two possible names for the adorable baby monkey through an online poll. The animal care team considered several Portuguese names, which is the official language of Brazil, where common marmosets are found living in tropical rainforests. Based on her personality, the two final nominees are:

· Filomena – friend of strength

· Liliana – little flower

Guests can vote for their favorite by clicking HERE.

“Everyone at Wonders of Wildlife is very excited about the debut of our new baby marmoset, and we can’t think of a better way to introduce her to our guests than by asking them to help us choose her name,” said Mike Daniel, Curator of Life Sciences at Wonders of Wildlife. “Both of these names suit the baby monkey well, and we want our fans to be the deciding factor.”

Guests can stay tuned for the name announcement and follow along on the baby monkey’s progress by following Wonders of Wildlife on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Her name will be announced in the coming weeks.

South America’s Miniature Monkeys

Common marmosets are highly social animals found throughout the rainforests of Brazil. The species has a specialized diet which includes insects, fruits and tree sap. Sometimes called Cotton-eared marmosets, the arboreal primates have soft, silky hair and cotton-like “tufts” on either side of their faces. Their tails are often longer than their bodies, which help them maintain balance in the treetops. The life expectancy of common marmosets in human care is typically 16 years.

