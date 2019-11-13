Wonders of Wildlife offers new encounter with the penguins

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium wants you to chill out with the penguins.

The Springfield attraction is offering an all-new immersive encounter allowing guests to step inside the aquarium’s Penguin Cove habitat and go face-to-feather with a colony of live Gentoo penguins while learning about their fascinating natural behaviors. The encounter invites guests to get closer than ever to the popular flightless birds by stepping inside one of the immersive exhibits the 350,000-square-foot conservation attraction is known for nationwide.

Penguin Encounter pricing starts as low as $30 per person. Advance registration is required and Wonders of Wildlife admission is not included. Participants must be at least four-years-old and be able to stand and navigate stairs without assistance. As part of their encounter, guests will receive a 6x8 photo of their experience and a commemorative “I Chilled Out with the Penguins” T-shirt. For your safety and theirs, touching or feeding the penguins is not permitted.

