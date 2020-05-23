Wonders of Wildlife reopens with new safety measures

Popular attractions are starting to reopen across the Ozarks and beyond. On Saturday, Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium reopened its doors to the public after being closed over two months.

The conservation attraction is used for large crowds and a summertime rush. Therefore it first had to established new health and safety measures to safeguard the public, staff and animals.

Shelby Stephenson, director of public relations and social media for Wonders of Wildlife, said all guests and members have to reserve online timed-entry tickets prior to visiting. She said this is to ensure adequate social distancing and allow for the best possible experience.

There will also be social distancing signs, stickers, and enhanced surface cleaning efforts throughout the facility. Staff will be required to wear a mask, and water fountains will also be closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on Wonders of Wildlife safety measures and ticketing reservations, click here.