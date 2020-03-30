Worker at Cox's Heart Center in Branson has COVID-19, patients notified if possibly exposed

A worker at a Cox Health clinic in Branson is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.

Health officials found out about the case on Sunday, March 29. The employee works at the Specialty Center on Highway 248 at the Heart Center.

Health department officials want patients to know that if they were exposed to the virus at the clinic, they would have been contacted by the health department.

"Anybody that has come in contact with this individual has been notified," Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said.

Marshall says her office is working with the Christian County Health Department on this case, since the person who got the virus lives in neighboring Christian County.

"To make sure our Branson residents that may have been impacted are aware," Marshall said.

One patient who visited the clinic last week didn't want to do an interview, but tells KY3 News that she was hesitant to go to her appointment at all. She didn't get a call saying she was exposed, but is still concerned about possible risks.

Marshall says, regardless, everyone needs to take precautions.

"Every single one of us needs to be very diligent about hand washing. We need to be staying home right now unless we need to be out," Marshall said.

Marshall says those who may have been exposed at the Heart Center are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and self-quarantine for two weeks.

"The incubation period for COVID-19 is 14 days. So, that's why we say if you're going to have symptoms it will be during that time frame," Marshall said.

Health officials don't know how the worker caught the virus. However, Marshall says her department continues to learn more about COVID-19 in the Taney County community.

"I don't know that we can say that there is an end in sight. But, I do think that our community, especially our business community, has been very proactive," Marshall said.

She says everyone can do their part to reduce the number of people who get sick and prevent that area's health care systems from being over-burdened.

"Every preventative measure we can do right now is going to help us have a better outcome," Marshall said.

The Heart Center did an extensive cleaning over the weekend and Marshall says hospitals and clinics throughout the area are taking those steps very seriously. She's encouraging people to continue to go to their scheduled appointments and continue their medical regular care.