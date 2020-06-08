Worries of flooding downstream from Bull Shoals Dam

The remnants of Cristobal are about to move in. With rainfall amounts already 140 percent above normal in the Tri-Lakes area, water will likely have to be released downstream.

At this point, downstream residents are just waiting to see just how much rain actually falls.. Bull Shoals Lake is sitting at 693.8 feet. That's just under the record of 695.02 feet. The year that level happened was 2011, and it was difficult for many downstream, including in the Cotter area.

"In 2011, we used to be on the ground," said Debbie Gamble, owner of Cotter Trout Dock. "But we had that much water in the building, up to where we built up."

Gamble said they're getting ready for when the gates open at Bull Shoals, and the water she'll see come downstream.

"We've been through this before," she said. "Oh we've removed everything from the back of our property, we've raised everything that we can, and we just hope that, um, we'll be able to continue to do business."

Mike Ferguson is in town from Memphis, and has fished in Cotter for about ten years. He saw water levels on the White River drop a bit this morning, but that didn't last long.

"The water levels come up a good, a good 4 foot in the last couple hours," said Ferguson.

That's despite the gates still being shut at Bull Shoals Dam. But with heavy rain on the way, they'll be opening soon enough, and that water may cause flooding. And Ferguson remembers some big floods over the years.

"A few years back, we were only allowed to come just right up to the gate right there as you come to the park," he said.

And should a flood happen, Gamble knows things will turn out just fine.

"Folks really help each other out," said Gamble. "I think back to previous floods and I get goosebumps with remembering all the help that I got."

Gamble also mentioned that county emergency management had been in contact with mayors in the area letting them know sandbags are available for anyone who wants or needs them.