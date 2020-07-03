Wright County Health Department adds 7 new COVID-19 cases, releases possible community exposures

The Wright County Health Department reports a several possible community exposures to COVID-19.

Health leaders report 22 cases, including seven of those in the last two days. Of those cases, they consider eight as active.

The following public exposure risks have been identified during the investigations:

-June 22-26: Attended Camp Niangua (no mask)

-June 26: Walmart in Mountain Grove at approximately 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (no mask)

-June 26: Norwood High School graduation ceremony (no mask)

-June 26: Incredible Pizza in Springfield 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (no mask)

-June 27: YMCA Seymour 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. (no mask)

-June 27: Cheddars in Springfield 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (no mask)

-June 27-28: Hoops Midwest Basketball Tournament in Branson (no mask)

-June 28: Celebration of Unity in Harville (no mask)

-June 28: Union Grove Church 10 a.m. to noon (no mask)

-June 28: Walmart in Mountain Grove 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (no mask)

-June 28: White River Fish House at Branson Landing 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (no mask)

-June 29: Walmart in Mountain Grove Noon 1:30p.m. (no mask)

If you were at one of these locations at these times, you are considered low-risk. You should monitor for symptoms.