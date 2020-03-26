Wright County, Mo. health leaders report first COVID-19 case

The Wright County Health Department confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19.

The case is not travel-related. The patient, in her 50s, remains now in quarantine at her home.

The health department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.

The health department urges the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

“The best tips for prevention are still social distancing and proper handwashing,” said Tracy Hardcastle, Administrator of Wright County Health Department. “Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with others will help us limit any spread.”

A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. You can also contact Wright County Health Department at 417-741-7791 or 417-926-0009.