Wrongfully convicted Missouri man gets $8 million settlement

A southeastern Missouri city has reached an $8 million settlement with a man who spent 17 years in prison before his murder conviction was overturned.

Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass announced Friday that the city agreed to the settlement in a lawsuit filed by David Robinson, who alleged that police knew he was innocent and helped stop his conviction from being overturned.

Robinson was convicted of killing Sikeston bar owner Sheila Box in 2000. He was released in May 2018 after a judge found there was clear evidence that Robinson did not kill Box.