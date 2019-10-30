"You plan an entire career knowing this is there," Springfield firefighters explain pension vote

We're hearing from union members from Springfield police and fire-- about the upcoming vote on the under-funded pension.

PHOTO: Firefighter battling a wildfire, Photo Date: 8/2/2018 (Source: Cal Fire)

For those who've lived in town for the last decade -- this probably sounds familiar.

This same three-quarters cent sales tax issue was on the ballot in 2009. Now, ten years later, voters will see it again. A good portion of people thought the pension already had been fully funded. But instead, the city didn't quite get the return on investment as quickly as initially predicted.

At most, firefighters like Chad Davis, and police officers alike, have about 25 years of career work.

"Seconds matter in our job and if you can't physically do the things that you need to do, then the public is in danger. It's a safety issue and it's also an issue for our members," said Davis, president of the Southern Missouri Professional Firefighters Association.

He's used to hard work, risky work, but it's rewarding work for the relatively short time it lasts.

"The job is incredibly demanding on your mind, your body, everything else," Davis said. "So by the time you've hit a 25 year career, you may not be able to physically do the things that you need to do to be a firefighter."

Davis says he and some 825 other firefighters and police officers went into their careers knowing the end game.

"This is our retirement, this is it," he said.

They don't pay into social security-- so the now closed pension system they've been paying into, he says, is money due them.

Now it's up to voters next week to decide whether they see it that way, too.

"You plan an entire career around that. It's what keeps you in the fire service... if you didn't have that security..."

For those serving the city in '09 when the pension fund showed signs of deficit-- they thought the lack would be fixed by now.

"When we started this, I think all of us on the pension board and on city council-- we had the expectation that it would be either fully funded by now or closer to being fully funded, and it's a disappointment," said Cindy Rushefsky. She was a city councilwoman in '09. She says even though she's not happy it's before voters again, she believes there's only one good way to move forward.

"But in another sense, it doesn't matter to me why. The reality for me is we have 800 officers that are still in this closed plan. We owe this pension to those officers, and we're going to have to pay it one way or another. This is the easiest way, the best way, and it's the right way to pay that debt," Rushefsky said.

If voters say 'no,' then money would come out of city's operating fund-- which would be painful for other important things.

The pension board estimates many things that go into determining what the pension obligations will be. Among those are: how many people will retire when they become eligible? How many individuals will take disability? What will the CPI be?

The one that has the largest impact is: what do we expect to return on our investments?

Based on market conditions and performance data, the board will determine the reasonableness of making that return. When it appears that the rate is no longer feasible, it needs to be lowered.

This has happened two times since the sales tax was implemented in 2009. Each time it is lowered, our estimated liability increases. That’s the biggest reason the pension fund has not hit 100% yet.