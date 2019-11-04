Young Missouri hunters harvest more than 18,000 deer in youth hunting season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows young hunters ages six through 15 harvested 18,158 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2019 deer hunting season, Nov. 2 and 3.

Conservation agents say the top counties were Osage with young hunters harvesting 381 deer, Howell with 355, and Franklin with 351. In 2018, harvest total for the early youth portion was 13,645.

"We had great weekend weather for deer hunting," said MDC Deer Biologist Kevyn Wiskirchen. "It was chilly, but not freezing, which is good for deer movement.”

Archery deer hunting continues through Nov. 15 and resumes Nov. 27 through Jan. 15, 2020. The November portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 16-26 followed by the late youth portion Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 6-8 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 28- Jan. 7, 2020.

