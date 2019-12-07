Young entrepreneurs hone their skills at local business fair

Rows of tables filled the Fairbanks Community Center with businesses selling anything from hot chocolate to bath bombs to art.

One of those entrepreneurs was 7 year-old Jhae'da Minnifield of Springfield.

"I am making nail polish," said Minnifield.

Minnifield sold colors of every kind, even labeling the bottles with their own unique names.

As potential customers visited her table, Minnifield gave their nails a makeover.

"I love nail polish and I love painting other's people's nails," said Minnifield.

She also gave gift bags with a nail file and business card to each person who purchased a polish.

In addition to Minnifield, there were 17 other businesses. People got to walk around, browse the goods and vote for their favorite vendor.

"They can decide who has the most potential in their business idea, who has the most original idea or vote for the one with the best presentation," said Jeremy Hahn.

Jeremy Hahn is the Executive Director for Life360 Church, the organization running the event.

Hahn said this gives the kids the opportunity to express themselves through business to hopefully a one day open shop in the Ozarks.

"It teaches them responsibility, how to budget, a part of the program is if they take out a loan from their parents it is just that they have to pay them back, I am charging my kid's interest," said Hahn.

Hahn said a 14 year-olds business at the event is already in the works of making his dream a reality.

"You'll see some dog leases in here he is already working on patterns and he has his business pretty well," said Hahn.