Youth suicide rates nearly triple in the last decade, according to CDC

Youth suicide rates have increased by 56% in the last decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly tripling between 2007 & 2017.

"In the last decade, there has been a trend where children are attempting or threatening suicide," said Natalie Carver.

Natalie Carver is a licensed counselor at Burrell Health in Springfield. She works with children, ages ranging from 2-18-years-old.

Carver says children are becoming more aware of what suicide really is because of cultural changes.

"There is more exposure in the media to violence, children are hearing things that suggest people have committed suicide," said Carver.

Carver says the best way to handle this situation is to sit down and talk with your kids, she says the topic of suicide should not be an elephant in the room.

"We want people to say feelings that are disturbing to them," said Carver.

Carver says the fact that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to designate a 3-digit number for a national suicide and mental health crisis hotline is a huge step in hopefully breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

The proposed number would be 9-8-8.

"I think when a person is to the point of wanting to commit suicide a lot of times they have regressed, your mind isn't very clear sometimes, so having a three-digit number that you can call is going to be very effective," said Carver.

Carver wants parents to know if a child does express suicide to not panic and that take their kids to a professional is a sign of courage.

"The fact that your child is telling you this, it's powerful they trust you enough to tell you how they think and how they feel," said Carver.