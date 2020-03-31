ZOO PEN PALS: Children across the country send messages to the Springfield zoo

We're teaming up with Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield to share some positive stories during this pandemic. The zoo started a pen pal program to keep people connected to the animals while the gates are closed.

Joey Powell with Dickerson Park says the zoo has received about 15 to 20 letters a day from kids across the country. She says one school in Michigan even made it part of its online educational program.

Watch Ozarks Today to see videos of the animals, learn about them and hear letters from local kids. Maria Neider will share them for your Morning Mood Boost!

If you'd like to write to an animal at Dickerson Park or ask the keepers a question, email Joey Powell at jpowell@dickersonparkzoo.org.