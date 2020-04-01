Caught on camera: family of Springfield man says police used excessive force during arrest

A confrontation traffic stop in Springfield was caught on camera Monday.



The man in the video accuses officers of using excessive force, firing off a taser gun before dragging him out of his vehicle.

Gregory Robinson's family gave us the video they shot of the arrest two days ago. They said it shows officers using excessive force.

His mother said she feared for her son's life.

It's been circulating on social media every since.

In an effort to tell their side of the story Springfield Police released video of their own that tells a different story.

"I was definitely treated unfairly," said Gregory Robinson.

He said that he was just sitting in his car on North Lyons Avenue when police arrived.

"Guy jumped out with his gun in his hand talking about show your hands. I'm like, for what? He says show your hands so I stuck one of my hands out the window because

I had a bowl of cereal in the other hand. Before you know it 13 other police pull up," he said.

Robinson said that he didn't have time to comply.

He said, "They yanked the car door open and then they started grabbing for me. One of the officers say taze him. I said taze me for what?

He continued to describe what happened.

"I was detained and then I had my hands behind my back. That's when this other cop ran up kicked me dead in my face and then started kicking me in my face

like it was a game to him. In the video you can clearly see that I'm not resisting. They got me on the ground," he said.

Police provided us with dash camera footage from a different angle. They describe, step by step, the events as they unfold.

A news release about the arrest provide by Springfield Police reads in part:

The driver, later identified as convicted felon Gregory Robinson, was ordered out of the vehicle, and although he placed his hands outside the window, he refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle. Believing that the subject was armed, officers opened the door of the vehicle to remove him from the car. He resisted their efforts and a Taser was deployed. Robinson continued to resist as officers took him to the ground and attempted to place him in handcuffs. His arms were underneath him and he repeatedly reached towards his waistband.

Officers were finally able to subdue Robinson, using physical force, and while doing so removed two handguns (one of which was loaded) from his waistband. Robinson was also in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and seven charges were filed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office including three counts of Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felony Resisting Arrest, Felony Trafficking Drugs and two counts of Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Robinson is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on $100,000 bond.

During the arrest and throughout the booking process Robinson made general threats about killing police officers and made specific death threats against the officers on scene.

"They didn't have a reason to stop me in the first place because I wasn't doing anything wrong," said Robinson. "Not all of them are bad but there's a bunch of them that's gung ho like that trying to make a name for themselves."

Gregory Robinson was re-arrested Tuesday night on an outstanding warrant and is facing several charges including felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest and felony drug trafficking.

He's being held on $100,000 bond.

Springfield Police has launched an internal investigation to ensure that the officers involved are in compliance with the department's standard operating guidelines.

