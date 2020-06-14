Hamlin Baptist Church hosts lawn chair service, eases restrictions amid pandemic

It's been more than a month since restrictions first eased in Springfield, allowing churches to open their doors with fewer people and extra precautionary measures.

While some churches in the Ozarks are easing into new ways of conducting church service, there are others who've had reservations.

Bekah Dale with Hamlin Baptist Church said their church had an ongoing discussion on what they could do to reunite its large congregation safely and comfortably.

Dale, said they had to get creative, and came up with Lawn Chair Church. It was set up for people to bring their lawn chairs, tents, blankets, and set up six feet apart, while the pastor and band set up in the middle of the parking lot.

Dale explained that moving service outside allowed for an open area for worship while bringing the congregation together for fellowship. She said it's important, and powerful, especially now.

"We know we have a lot of people that this is the place that they call home, and they haven't been able to be home," explained Dale. "Just saying that we see that, and we value what you need, and we want you to come back home is the best part."

Despite the heat, Dale said they've enjoyed doing lawn chair church. However, they're just waiting and preparing for when they can start bringing everyone inside together and safely.

