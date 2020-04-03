Police department, fire department could be hit hardest by sales tax decline during coronavirus pandemic

The mall is closed, so is the largest flagship store in Springfield, Bass Pro Shop. Non-essential businesses are also closed..

When these places aren’t opened they are making little money, which means our city is collecting a few sales tax.

⅓ of the city’s budget is made up of sales tax and that helps makes up the $86 million of Springfield’s general fund. 60% of this pays for Springfield’s emergency services, which includes our police department and the fire department.

With stores closing and lack of sales tax, these departments are going to feel it most.

KY3 asked the city, will we see job cuts? They say it’s the last resort and right now while we wait to see the exact numbers come in from March and April, they are working on alternatives.

This includes putting a halt on hiring non-essential employees, developing spending plans, and using a fund Springfield strategically built-in for situations like this.

“We have a stabilization fund we have built-up over the years,” said David Holtmann, the director of finance for Springfield. “We have over 20 percent of our operating revenue saved in the general fund to help plug those gaps when we see significant declines in our sales tax revenue.”

For now, Springfield waits for the final numbers to see what damage is done. We hope to have a full picture, by this summer.

