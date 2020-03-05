PICTURES: Police search for 2 in connection to theft of urn after wedding in Rolla, Mo.

What was supposed to be the happiest day of a St. Louis area man's life turned into something much more.

Police in Rolla are searching for the thieves who stole the ashes of Jacob Villalobos' father. The theft happened after Villalobos' wedding where he had the urn. His father Danny died of lung cancer in September of 2019. Villalobos' family left the urn in a car. Police say the thieves stole the urn and Villalobos' new wife's purse the day after the wedding.

The thieves tried to use both of his wife's credit cards at a Walmart and a McDonald's. The Rolla Police Department posted surveillance photos of two suspects, a man and a woman, on Facebook. The man has a distinctive "100" tattoo on his right hand.

Villalobos says it's not about the money. He just wants the urn returned.

Anyone with information should call the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 and ask to speak to Sgt. Kenny Moberly. Pictures below are courtesy of the Rolla Police Department.