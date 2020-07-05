Advertising Opportunities

KY3, Inc. can help deliver your unique business message to your future customers on KY3, The Ozarks CW, COZI TV, Antenna TV, and Weather 24/7. Our seasoned staff of marketing experts will help devise a marketing plan for virtually any advertising budget using a custom message produced by the award-winning KY3 Creative Services team. We offer the #1 Rated Local News, NBC, ABC, and CW network programming, in addition to sports programming such as NBA Basketball, NFL Football, and Ozarks Sports Zone - programming guaranteed to help your business reach a captive audience.

KY3

One of the top NBC Affiliate in Top 100 Markets in the U.S.

Five nationally ranked news programs per day, Monday-Friday

Most combined anchor experience

Only station group to deliver local weekend morning news

4 Regional Emmy Awards in 2017

12 First Place Awards at the Missouri Broadcasters Association 2017 Awards

KY3 24/7 KY3

Local Weather 24/7

Offering the most comprehensive weather coverage in the Ozarks through a new partnership with WeatherNation

KY3′s four recognized, trusted local meteorologists

Reaches about 140,000 homes on both antenna and digital cable

Backed by a heavy monthly promotional schedule on KY3

Live local severe weather warnings

KCZ

Promotion-oriented CW affiliate, offering network programs and unique community-related sponsorship opportunities

Offering access to the most expensive, hard-to-reach demo with some of the most efficient CPPs in the market

Heavily cross-promoted on KYTV

#1 rated KY3 News broadcast live 7-9am, M-F and 9-10p, M-F, 9-9:30p on Saturday Sunday. Sat Sun 8-9am

COZI

A digital network…Drawing upon a vast library of hit 70′s and 80′s TV series and movies.

Exclusive original programs

Local content

Family friendly programing

Heavily promoted on KY3, the # 1 TV station in the DM

Me TV

A digital network…Drawing upon a vast library of hit 60′s and 70′s TV series and movies.

Local content

Family friendly programing

Heavily promoted on KSPR

advertise@ky3.com

(417) 268-3000