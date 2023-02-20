GreatLife Lebanon

16744 Highway 64, Lebanon, MO, 65546

(417) 532-2901

https://www.thousandhills.com/branson-golf/

Lebanon Golf Course, Great Life Golf and Fitness (Lebanon) - Formerly Lebanon Community Golf and Country Club... a semi-private, eighteen hole championship golf course located two miles west of Lebanon, Missouri and nine miles east of Bennett Spring State Park (great trout fishing) on State Highway 64 West.

For the last sixty years, the course has provided a challenging golf experience for players of all abilities. The course features a driving range, putting green, and chipping green with three sets of tees stretching to 6435 yards. Gently rolling hills offer a track that affords elevation changes, large contoured greens, water hazards, a large “sinkhole” on the Par 3, Sixteenth hole, and numerous options in shot selection on the Par 4′s and 5′s. The Par 4, Fourth hole presents an opportunity to cut a 90 degree dogleg left over trees with your drive to possibly reach the green or play it as a conventional Par 4.

The Ninth and Eighteenth holes share a huge green divided by a large bunker that can make for some interesting, lengthy putts. With a mix of tight, tree-lined fairways and some that are more forgiving, the course definitely presents a variety of play.