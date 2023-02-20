Hidden Valley Golf Links

4455 Hidden Valley Rd. Clever, MO, 65631

(417) 743-2860

https://hiddenvalleygolflinks.webs.com/

Hidden Valley is a true hidden gem in the Ozarks. The rural community is full of history and located in the beautiful James River Valley between Nixa and Clever just south of Highway 14. Its members rave about the quiet, easy-going atmosphere and well-kept grounds. Mature trees keep it cool in the summer, and be sure to keep your eye on the course as locals float by on the neighboring James River. The 18-hole, par 73 course offers its challenges with plenty of water and elevation changes in play, but it’s a nice challenge for all skill levels.