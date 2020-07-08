What is happening?

By law, nearly 1,000 TV stations must move to new frequencies to make room for wireless services. TV stations will be required to move frequencies at different times starting in 2018 through at least the spring of 2020.

At 2:00 am on Monday September 17th, 2018 KY3 3.1, KSPR 33.1 and KYCW 33.2 will be moving to our new frequency. If you watch TV for free with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV or converter box. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services.

By rescanning your TV or converter box, your TV will find all the TV channels available in your area. If you haven't rescanned your TV recently, you may discover TV channels you didn't know you were missing.

If you pay a monthly fee to subscribe to a television service – such as cable or satellite – you do not need to take action.This move is happening behind the scenes; once your rescan is complete you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel numbers as before.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV:

Select Scan or Auto tune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control.

Still having issues?

If you have difficulty, consult the owner's manual for your television or converter box for more detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services or hire someone to complete the rescanning for you. It is a relatively simple process.

Why is this happening?

Congress authorized the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to auction off broadcast TV frequencies – or airwaves – to make more airwaves available for wireless services. The auction has concluded and now TV stations that did not participate in the auction will be required to move frequencies to make room for wireless companies that purchased the broadcast airwaves.

What does a station move entail?

Stations will be moving frequencies, which in most cases means only moving their antenna which sits on top of their current tower. However, some stations will need new, heavier antennas and may need to reinforce their current tower or build a new one that can hold the weight. These changes are happening behind the scenes. You will still find your favorite stations on the same channel numbers as before.

Will my TV stations get new numbers?

After you rescan your TV set, your local TV stations will still be found at their usual channel numbers.

I lost my original TV remote, what do I do?

If you cannot find the remote control for your television or converter box, try using your universal remote to rescan or check the TV for controls located on the side or back of the unit. If you do not see controls on the TV, contact your set manufacturer for assistance.

Where they can get more information or help?

Contact KYTV at (417) 268-3000 and ask for an engineer. Our business hours are 8-30am-5:00pm Monday through Friday.

Source: NAB

Click HERE for more resources from the NAB.

Click HERE for information about rescanning your TV