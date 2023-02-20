Peoria Ridge Golf Course

10301 S 600 Rd. Miami, OK 74354

(918) 542-7676

https://www.peoriaridge.com/

Peoria Ridge Golf Course is an 18-hole championship golf course owned by the Peoria Indian Tribe of Oklahoma. The course was designed by Bland Pittman who also designed Battle Creek Golf Club and Bailey Ranch Golf Club both located in the Tulsa Metro area.

Construction on the course began in September of 1998, and the course opened all 18 holes in the Spring of 2000. The course features five sets of tee boxes to accommodate the skill level of any golfer. The rolling hills and large bodies of water make for some breathtaking vistas and a challenging round of golf.

Peoria Ridge has a first class practice facility with a driving range, putting and chipping greens. The golf course hosts numerous outings during the year and is an ideal location for groups both large and small. Peoria Ridge Golf Course also hosts the NGA Hooters Pro Golf Tour in August.