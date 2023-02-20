Pointe Royale Branson

142 Clubhouse Dr. Branson, MO, 65616

(417) 334-4477

https://www.pointeroyale.com/golf.html

Designed by Ault-Clark and Associates, constructed by Carter Golf, The Pointe at Pointe Royale is a true “shot-maker” course.

Lush bent grass greens and Bermuda fairways, with eight water holes, sand and grass bunkers, and tees for all levels of play, The Pointe is a world class golfing experience.  This newly renovated, challenging 18-hole, 6,501 yard par 70 course is regarded as the original championship course in the Branson area and is maintained to a high level of standards.

The course has 8 water holes and in all 12 out of the 18 have some type of water hazard. Overall the rolling fairways and mature trees offer quite a challenge to the average golfer, so remember, club selection and a good golf course strategy are a must. The fine staff at the Pointe Royale Pro Shop will be happy to accommodate your golf needs. The Pro Shop is well stocked and there is a restaurant in the Pointe Royale clubhouse where you can relax after your round and perhaps see one of the music stars who regularly play at Pointe Royale.

