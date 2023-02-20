Thousand Hills Golf Resort

245 Wildwood Dr S Branson, MO 65616

(417) 334-4553

https://thousandhillsvacations.com/golf

While visiting us at Thousand Hills Vacations and staying at one of our wonderful vacation rental homes, you’ll also have the opportunity to grab your clubs (or find them for rent in the Pro Shop) and hit the links on one of Missouri’s most unique golf course layouts at Thousand Hills Golf Resort. It’s the home of “The Fastest 18 in Branson”.

Located right in the heart of Branson, you’ll find a challenging but fun and fair par-66 with four sets of tees that offers beautiful elevation changes and wonderful scoring holes. The course offers a plethora of fun par-3s and a variety of par-4s that might just be a drive and a chip if you’re brave enough! Sprinkle in a couple of par-5s on the home stretch for scoring and you’ve got yourself a very memorable round of golf.