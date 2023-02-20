Windmill Ridge Golf Course

117 South Lincoln Monet, MO 65708

(417) 235-6076

http://www.cityofmonett.com/city_departments/golf_course_index.htm

Windmill Ridge Golf Course is an 18-hole municipal facility located in the sprawling southwest Missouri town of Monett. The two nines are distinctly different. The front nine opened in 1940 as the original course and is a parkland style design with tight, tree-lined fairways. The back nine opened in 2002 and is a links-style, more open design with rolling hills and native grass areas. The greens are bent grass and the fairways and tees are Bermuda grass. There are four sets of tees to accommodate many different skill levels. The course measures 6,464 yards from the back tees. The clubhouse is stocked with snacks and beverages, including beer. The course is open year-round, weather permitting.