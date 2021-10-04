Dr. Peter Brady Named MediCardia Health Strategic Innovation Advisor

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health Inc., today announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Brady to the position of Strategic Innovation Advisor. Industry expert brings 25 years of practice and research experience in the field of clinical cardiac electrophysiology. In this role, Dr. Brady will advise on technological innovations to drive corporate strategy for MediCardia Health Inc. Dr. Brady is a physician researcher and clinical electrophysiologist with extensive background in non-invasive remote cardiac rhythm monitoring and cardiac devices with a national and international reputation as an educator and program director.

Dr. Brady currently serves as the Medical Director of Heart Rhythm Services at Advocate Healthcare in Chicago, IL and previously he was the Medical Director Non-Invasive Heart Rhythm Laboratory at Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN. He earned his Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Liverpool and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Cambridge and then went on for advanced training at the Mayo Clinic in clinical cardiac electrophysiology. There he then joined the faculty and served as Medical Director of Heart Rhythm services and Director Heart Rhythm Fellowship Program and has been awarded full Professor of Medicine.

"We're delighted to welcome Dr. Brady to MediCardia's executive team," said Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MediCardia Health Inc. "With his extensive background in clinical practice and research, healthcare economics and product development, Dr. Brady will play a key role in defining and executing our long-term strategy as we continue to support hospitals and health systems with our cloud-native, data-driven precision medicine SaaS platform for the management of cardiovascular patients. "

Dr Brady. "I'm truly delighted to join the team at Medicardia to help build the digital platform of the future."

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia Health is constantly enhancing and evolving the healthcare platform of tomorrow, to drive digital transformation in Cardiology today. At MediCardia we aim to learn from and partner with practices, organizations, and networks dedicated to embracing the global digitalization of healthcare and leverage one of its greatest benefits – the adoption of virtual care – as a paradigm shift on the journey to value-based care. MediCardia Health's mission is to establish itself as a foundational pillar in the global digitalization of healthcare and the adoption of virtual care as a paradigm shift on the road to 'Value'.

