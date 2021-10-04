/R E P E A T -- Webinar - EU SCIP Database Goes Public/

Review of the good, the bad, and the ugly

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On 6 October 2021, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the range of product declarations in the SCIP database. This webinar will present samples of public SCIP files ranging from the excellent, to the decent, to the 'dumpster fires'.

All products with REACH Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC) above 0.1% w/w in any component of a product needs to be registered properly in the EU Substances of Concern in Products (SCIP) database. In September of 2021, the SCIP database opened access to the national authorities and the general public.

Claigan's webinar will discuss a range of example SCIP declarations, including excellent examples, flawed declarations, and declarations that will potentially lead to product recalls. Time will be spent explaining the issues and likely causes for the errors.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Requirements and options for products submitted into the SCIP database

Examples of good declarations

Examples of declarations that do not meet the SCIP requirements

Examples of declarations that will likely to lead to product recalls

Sources of error

Good practices

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on October 6 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - EU SCIP Database Goes Public

Date: 6 October 2021

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3737165674007830032 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyses and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

