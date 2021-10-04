Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC Announces Exclusive Launch of the All-New Link Smart Pet Wearable Device with Chewy.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC announced the launch of the all-new Link Smart Pet Wearable, now available exclusively at Chewy.com, and LinkMyPet.com. Recent studies from the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention state that over half of dogs are overweight which leads to severe diseases and shorter life expectancy, Link's all new wearable device offers pet parents a better way to keep their furry friends safe, healthy and connected. Link's main features include GPS tracking, customized activity monitoring and analysis, reminders and access to vet records, temperature alerts, tone and vibration training controls, a built-in flashlight, and the ability to create safe places where your pet is free to roam and get immediate alerts if he wanders.

"As pet parents, we understand wanting to celebrate and return the unconditional love our pets give us every day. They deserve the best, and we acquired Link in 2019 when we saw the opportunity to transform pet care and enrichment," said Donny Lamey, CEO of Smart Tracking Technologies. "We re-engineered Link's new, sleek device, user-friendly app, and practical accessories with every pet in mind. Harnessing our passion for pets, guidance from industry leaders, and feedback from pet lovers across the country, Link's products, services and community now comprise a complete ecosystem for pet engagement that fits seamlessly into the life of every pet parent. We're honored to be part of that special pet-parent relationship."

Link is built on a proprietary platform that harnesses technology to fuel a complete pet connect ecosystem. In addition to the GPS tracking, Link pairs with smart home devices to enable a fully integrated home that provides pet parents with the most reliable and up-to-date information.

The device and app are supported by a Florida-based concierge services team, to ensure a superior customer experience. Link has been trusted for years by thousands of loyal customers not only for Link's features and benefits that connect pets to their pet parents but for its commitment to providing the best customer care. "Link provides excellent customer service," says Link customer R. Koser, "and likewise a great product which they continually build and improve upon."

Founded in 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC is the technology leader in smart pet wearables and encompasses the entire ecosystem of a pet's wellbeing: Health and Wellness, On the Go Lifestyle, Training and Technology.

