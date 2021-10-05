Civil Engineering Firm MFS Consulting Engineers & Surveyor, DPC Acquires GEOD Corporation

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MFS Consulting Engineers & Surveyor, DPC (MFS Engineers & Surveyors), a multidiscipline, MBE/DBE/SBE-certified civil engineering firm, announced today that it has acquired GEOD Corporation (GEOD), a provider of aerial photogrammetry / LIDAR mapping, land survey, subsurface utility markout, and 3D laser-scanning services. GEOD, which has been in operation for 60 years and has developed a reputation for the quality and accuracy of its services within the A/E/C industry, will continue to operate under its own brand as a subsidiary of MFS.

All GEOD employees and leadership are being retained and GEOD will continue to maintain its offices in Newfoundland, New Jersey, while providing synergistic services with MFS.

MFS offers to clients a range of civil, structural, and geotechnical engineering and construction management services. The GEOD acquisition augments MFS's well-established land survey division, enabling it to serve customers more fully by expanding its survey capabilities to include aerial mapping / photogrammetry and subsurface utility engineering (SUE) markout, and by more than doubling its team of survey professionals.

GEOD benefits by being part of a cross-discipline solutions design team that allows clients to receive engineering, surveying, and construction services from a single source. Additionally, MFS's status as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and Small Business Enterprise (SBE) will enable GEOD to soon achieve these certifications as well, enabling it greater access to government contracting opportunities.

According to Allied Market Research, the global AEC market is predicted to reach $15.84 billion by 2028.

"We're excited to incorporate GEOD's capabilities with our own as we continue to grow our business," said Michael Mudalel, PE, Principal Engineer and Managing Partner of MFS Engineers & Surveyors. "GEOD's offerings and professional team are a great fit with our continual mission of providing high-quality services to clients. We look forward to continuing to serve GEOD's client base as well as our own through both the MFS and GEOD brands, and to jointly explore new market sectors."

"MFS is known for its exceptional ability to manage large, cross-disciplinary projects that combine engineering, surveying, and construction management services," said John Emilius, Business Development Manager at GEOD Corporation. "The two firms are highly complementary to one another. Moving under the MFS helm will benefit our current and future clients by enabling us to deliver a broad range of A/E/C services and capabilities under a single umbrella for even greater efficiencies."

The acquisition of GEOD by MFS makes it one of the largest survey service providers in New Jersey and New York.

About MFS Engineers & Surveyors

MFS is an MBE/DBE/SBE-certified, multidiscipline civil engineering and design consulting firm that provides personalized services and solutions to meet the needs of its diverse clients. Founded in 2009, the company is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, and has branch offices in New York City and San Juan, Puerto Rico. MFS provides site-civil, structural, and geotechnical engineering, as well as land survey and construction management services. The firm has been on NJBiz's list of "Best Places to Work" for six consecutive years and is currently ranked at no. 76 on the Engineering News-Record list of Top 500 New York Design Firms.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.mfsengineers.com. Also, connect with MFS on LinkedIn or Twitter @MFSengin.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

kberardi@carabinercomms.com

678.644.4122

View original content:

SOURCE MFS Engineers & Surveyors