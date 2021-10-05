Xebec™ Expanding Line of Portable Office Solutions for Today's On-the-go Professional with AirStand, PowerBank Austin-based Xebec adding to lineup with first products from its mobile workforce accessories line

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Productivity hardware startup XebecTM today announced the launch of its accessory line with the Xebec AirStand, available later this month, and Xebec PowerBank, available in early 2022, to give modern professionals the ability to take their work on the go without sacrificing productivity.

The Xebec AirStand is a sleek, lightweight laptop riser that adheres to the bottom of any laptop, using an intuitive folding design to give you an instantly elevated setup on any surface. Beyond the ergonomic benefits of using the AirStand to reduce neck strain and drastically improve posture, it also assists with cooling a laptop thanks to extra airflow. The AirStand folds flat at less than three millimeters when not in use and will be available for purchase on the Xebec website on October 7, 2021.

"Our customers are looking for solutions to be more productive in the continuously evolving work environment," said Alex Levine, CEO and cofounder, Xebec. "The Tri-Screen 2 was just the start. Now, with the introduction to the AirStand and PowerBank, it will be easier than ever to free yourself from the restrictions of a traditional desk setup and take your work on the go, with the tools to remain incredibly productive."

The Xebec PowerBank allows users to keep laptops and other devices charged even when away from any power source, such as in a vehicle or from a campsite. The PowerBank will be available for purchase on the Xebec website in early 2022.

The company will continue building on the accessories line to further complement the Xebec Tri-Screen 2. The flagship product adds two additional screens to any modern laptop using a patented tensioning mechanism, rather than adhesives or magnets, to create an ultra-compact, lightweight, and portable multi-screen setup.

About Xebec

Xebec was founded in 2018 with the mission to equip today's professionals with the most advanced mobile workplace technology, enabling them to succeed wherever they go. Xebec's flagship Tri-Screen 2 is a laptop attachment that adds two additional screens to any laptop to create an instant office set up anywhere.

Motivated by the motto of "Free Yourself," the Xebec team is building innovative products that allow professionals to free themselves from the boundaries of the traditional office, from the limits of antiquated expectations, and the anchors of outdated technology.

