Jennifer Jacobs is Smile Train's Latest Global Ambassador, Official Partner for RIDE for Smile Train Founder of the J Method, Beachbody Super Trainer and athletic influencer to raise money and awareness for children with cleft through Smile Train's inaugural two-day cycling event

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Train, the world's largest cleft organization, today announced athlete and Beachbody Super Trainer Jennifer Jacobs as their latest Global Ambassador and official partner for the organization's upcoming signature cycling event, RIDE for Smile Train. As an entrepreneur and founder of her own functional full-body fitness program, the J Method, and long-time supporter of Smile Train, Jacobs' goal is to encourage others to unleash their best self through fitness that empowers, using that purpose to bring awareness and advocate for children with cleft around the globe through the RIDE for Smile Train event.

"Smile Train's vision is so incredibly inspiring; they empower local medical professionals with the tools and resources needed to provide free cleft surgery and treatment to children around the world. They want these children to thrive, a philosophy I live by every day when training athletes to reach their fullest potential," said Jacobs. "I'm also a mother of two and I could only imagine a situation where the ones you love most need help. As a Global Ambassador and face of the RIDE for Smile Train event, I'm positive our efforts will continue to provide hope and assurance to those in need and give vulnerable children the confidence to believe they can achieve anything."

RIDE for Smile Train is a two-day cycling event in Scottsdale, Ariz. to support Smile Train's vision of giving every child with a cleft the opportunity for a healthy, productive life. Organized by Team EMPOWER, Smile Train's athletic fundraising program, the event will take place from March 4 -6, 2022.

"We're thrilled to have Jennifer as not only a Smile Train Global Ambassador, but as a partner for our inaugural in-person RIDE for Smile Train event that will help us advance our vision and bring more smiles to children in need," said Julie Bengis, Manager of Smile Train's Team EMPOWER. "Every three minutes, a baby is born with a cleft, a life-threatening condition that makes eating, breathing, speaking, and hearing extremely difficult. The initial surgery is only the beginning of the cleft journey, and RIDE for Smile Train is the perfect opportunity to be active, have fun, make new friends, and fundraise to improve the lives of children around the world."

RIDE for Smile Train is open to everyone and anyone who can ride a bike; riders will pay a one-time registration fee and must commit to raising $4,000 by February 28, 2022. The all-inclusive event will support its riders with accommodation at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak, food, and RIDE for Smile Train apparel.

Smile Train's sustainable model empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. For over 21 years, Smile Train has supported safe and quality cleft care for more than 1.5 million children and will continue to do so until every child in need with a cleft has access to the care they deserve.

To learn more about RIDE for Smile Train, visit smiletrain.org/ride and follow @rideforsmiletrain on Instagram. To learn more about Smile Train's global efforts and to donate, please visit smiletrain.org. Follow Smile Train on Twitter and Instagram @SmileTrain and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/SmileTrain.

About Smile Train:

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

About Jennifer Jacobs:

Jennifer Jacobs is an innovator in the fitness industry, who is ahead of the curve in the digital fitness space. As a former Senior Instructor for Peloton Interactive, she was a top performing instructor leading the team to expand from one to multiple lines of programming and member growth from 24,000 to over 1 million members. She is currently a Super Trainer at Beachbody and the CEO & Founder of J Method Fitness, using her influence to empower brands and consumers to pursue better on a daily basis.

Jennifer is certified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) as a personal trainer, nutrition coach, and fitness nutrition specialist, and she's also a certified indoor cycling instructor through Schwinn and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA).

