Provo, UT: Top National Homebuilder Announces New Phase in Popular Community Explore new homes at Summerfield Estates by Century Communities

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its second phase at Summerfield Estates in Provo. A model home open house and Grand Opening celebration will be held on October 09.

The Yosemite floor plan | Summerfield Estates in Provo, UT | Century Communities

With an incredible location in the heart of Utah County and a versatile range of inspired single-family homes, Summerfield Estates has become a magnet for homebuyers desiring the latest in home comfort and design, coupled with quick access to Silicon Slopes, outdoor recreation, Provo dining, shopping, and more.

Learn more at CenturyCommunities.com/Summerfield.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer more people the opportunity to call this stunning community home," said David Vitek, Utah Division President. "Not only does Summerfield Estates boast an exceptional location, but a variety of smartly designed floor plans makes it easy for homebuyers to find a home that suits their needs."



COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

New homes from the $600s

Rambler and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to 4,789 square feet

2- to 4-bay garages

Sunrooms, lofts, gourmet kitchens and more per plan

PRIME LOCATION NEAR:

East Bay Golf Course

Downtown Provo

Provo Towne Centre

Brigham Young University (BYU)

Utah Valley University (UVU)

Provo City Center Temple

Location:

734 South 1400 West

Provo, UT 84601

For more information, call 385.345.4993.



About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.