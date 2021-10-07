Acromag's new APCe8775 card provides power, PCIe bus signals, and cooling air to an XMC mezzanine module for high-performance signal processing in small embedded computer systems.

New ¾-Length, Single-Slot PCIe Carrier Card Interfaces XMC Mezzanine Module to PC-based Embedded Computer Systems Acromag's new APCe8775 card provides power, PCIe bus signals, and cooling air to an XMC mezzanine module for high-performance signal processing in small embedded computer systems.

WIXOM, Mich., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acromag's APCe8775 carrier card offers a simple and cost-effective solution that allows PCs to communicate with XMC mezzanine modules over a PCI Express (PCIe) bus. System developers can insert an Acromag FPGA module or other XMC module on the carrier card to perform a variety of signal processing functions. The APCe8775 3/4-length PCIe card is ideal for use in smaller embedded computers and servers with reduced-depth expansion slots. Low-profile fans provide XMC cooling from within a single expansion slot. The carrier's PCIe x8 interface supports up to eight serial lanes for rapid data transfer between the plug-in XMC module and the host computer. These carriers are suitable for use in high-performance military and scientific research computing systems. They can also help test advanced defense and aerospace systems for later deployment on rugged computing platforms such as VME, VPX, or CompactPCI. Standard model, single-unit pricing starts at $850.

Acromag APCe8775

This ¾-length PCIe expansion board offers great I/O versatility when using short-depth mission computers

"This ¾-length PCIe expansion board offers great I/O versatility when using short-depth mission computers or rugged servers," -Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager. "The shorter, 10-inch length and low-profile fans allow the card to fit in a single slot and still provide adequate XMC cooling within a high-density computer chassis."

Several rear I/O connectors enable high-speed serial interfaces between neighboring carrier boards using XAUI or Aurora protocols. An MD68 port and two Samtec QPairs® connectors simplify board-to-board connections with a SCSI-3 or Twinax cables to left and right adjacent carrier cards.

One XMC socket interfaces up to eight serial I/O lanes to the carrier's PCIe x8 edge connector. The other XMC socket routes to two 4-lane serial ports for board-to-board connections that support up to five high-speed (5Gb/s) transmit/receive differential or LVDS pairs. A 64-pin XMC P4 rear I/O socket routes 32 LVDS I/O to a SCSI port for additional board-to-board communication.

Two integrated fans provide a constant airflow across the XMC module, since most PCs cannot provide sufficient cooling to dissipate heat generated by large FPGA devices. The narrow fans don't encroach on the adjacent slot, allowing users to fill all available PCIe expansion slots.

For more information about Acromag products, call Inside Sales 248.295.0310 or Marketing 248.295.0866. Or visit www.acromag.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acromag