Velocity MSC Partners with Vistar Media for Programmatic Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Expanding Digital Out of Home Inventory Velocity adds 1,000 screens through Vistar's SSP with further expansion planned in 2022

HOLLAND, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company that provides IT managed services through network management, voice and data connectivity, along with digital media displays and advertising networks, announced today it has partnered with Vistar Media (Vistar), a leading global provider of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) media. Through this partnership, Velocity's nationwide digital signage assets will be accessible to advertisers through Vistar's SSP, either on the open exchange or through private marketplace deals.

(PRNewsfoto/Velocity, A Managed Services Company)

Vistar offers a complete end-to-end programmatic ecosystem for DOOH that includes a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and data management platform (DMP), integrated to enable automated and measurable DOOH transactions. Vistar's SSP is connected to the world's leading omnichannel demand-side platform making it one of the most popular places that both media owners and marketers go to for placing their advertising bids.

"This partnership with Vistar significantly increases Velocity's customer base and broadens Vistar's market access. Agencies are looking for ease of buying and flexible buying opportunities that programmatic systems allow. We are happy to expand their options with Velocity's impressive portfolio that spans many high-impact media markets," said Greg Kiley, Chairman and CEO of Velocity.

With Velocity's DOOH opportunities, Vistar customers will now have access to these 1,000 additional screens in the following networks:

Grocery Network: 170 screens in upscale Manhattan grocery stores at checkout

Hospitality Network: 570 screens at lobby/check-in area

Movie Theaters: 400 screens in the lobby and other high-traffic areas (more plan to be deployed in 2022)

"Our goal is to bring compelling inventory to buyers in a streamlined marketplace where sophisticated data strategies can be applied to engage consumers in the physical world," said Eric Lamb, SVP of Supply, Vistar Media. "Velocity's screens in key locations where consumers relax, shop and take care of essential needs provide excellent opportunities for brand marketers to weave their messaging into these impactful contexts."

Velocity has aggressively expanded its DOOH presence over the past year, establishing a comprehensive network that targets the on-the-go consumer where they shop, play, commute, and stay. The previously announced acquisitions of Impax Media and Vision Media and partnership with G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, expand Velocity's digital signage inventory accessible through Vistar's SSP to include over 1,000 screens in the grocery, cinema, and hospitality sectors, with further expansion planned in 2022.

ABOUT VELOCITY MSC

Velocity delivers customized managed services such as IT support, network management, voice and data connectivity, multinational data networking, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Founded in 2005, Velocity is a privately held company headquartered in Holland, Ohio, with 500+ employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians in the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. Velocity is a proud member of the DPAA. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

ABOUT VISTAR MEDIA

Vistar Media is the global leader in programmatic technology for out-of-home, bringing enterprise software purpose-built for unique requirements in digital signage. Vistar provides a global demand-side platform for buyers to activate data-driven programmatic campaigns, a supply-side platform to connect signage operators to digital revenue, and device & content management software plus ad serving technology powering the world's more advanced signage networks. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com.

