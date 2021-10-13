ALYI Highlights Essential IQST EV Battery Technology Contribution As Potential Market Leader

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") has released a snapshot taken in the design shop of its Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle prototype number two in final assembly. The first prototype was released earlier this year. The purpose of the second prototype initiative was to move the motor to the rear hub making more frame space available for increased battery capacity.

ALYI EV Research and Development Workshop with Revolt Rear Wheel Motor Hub

ALYI EV Research and Development Workshop

ALYI has undertaken the design and development of an electric motorcycle intended to build, advance, and expand the company's overall proprietary electric vehicle intellectual property.

As part of the ongoing research initiative, ALYI has engaged iQSTEL (OTCQX: IQST) to design a battery solution that meets the challenging requirements specific to an electric motorcycle constrained by limited space for a battery. ALYI indicates that IQST has clearly set itself apart in the electric motorcycle market for battery solutions and expects IQST to even be potentially recognized industry wide as a leading solution for smaller electric vehicle battery solutions.

The ALYI Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle is a byproduct of the company's research initiative. To support the company's ongoing electric vehicle research and to also support the company's branding as an electric vehicle market contender, ALYI will produce a limited series of Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycles for sale in North America.

ALYI is a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem company.

ALYI management repeatedly emphasizes that the electric vehicles are just the tip of an overall electric vehicle ecosystem . ALYI has recently published an overview of its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy covering both the design and production of electric vehicles and the array of impacts and considerations necessary for electric vehicles to replace combustion engine powered transportation to include the increased production of electricity:

ALYI – Understanding The Cryptocurrency Backed EV Ecosystem Behind The EV Company

ALYI is launching its electric vehicle ecosystem in Africa where the transportation market is far from saturated and the opportunity exists to introduce consumers to a transportation solution for the first time, rather than convincing them to exchange one mode of transportation for another.

Africa and the rest of the world's developing economic regions where ALYI will go next, provide a technology leapfrog opportunity. The United States and other economically developed regions are resistant to innovation when the innovation requires replacing an existing solution. Purveyors in developed economic regions are resistant to spending money on an innovation that may produce a superior solution, when a passable and profitable solution is already in place, and consumers are resistant to adopting any change in their daily routine.

ALYI believes the best opportunity for electric transportation innovation resides in the developing economic regions of the world.

ALYI is kicking off its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy in Africa with the introduction of electric motorcycles into the motorcycle taxi market. ALYI has recently announced that it expects to generate its first revenue this year from the sale of electric motorcycles in Africa designed for the motorcycle taxi market. Specifically, ALYI intends to generate $2 million by year end from the sale of electric motorcycles.

ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI's growth by offering democratized participation in the electric vehicle ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .



