Geneoscopy Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Geneoscopy Inc., a life sciences company focused on the development of diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health, today announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing the company's co-founder and CEO, Andrew Barnell, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Andrew Barnell, CEO of Geneoscopy

Goldman Sachs selected Barnell as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Barnell began his career with J.P. Morgan's healthcare investment banking group, working primarily on M&A and capital markets transactions. Prior to co-founding Geneoscopy, he was an associate at Lindsay Goldberg, a middle-market private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses. Barnell holds a BA in Applied Economics and Management, with a specialization in Finance, from Cornell University and earned an MBA in Health Care Management and Entrepreneurial Management from The Wharton School.

"We are honored to have Andrew recognized as part of this distinguished group of entrepreneurs," commented Vince Wong, Geneoscopy's Chief Commercial Officer. "With an initial focus on colorectal cancer prevention, Geneoscopy's technology is poised to transform gastrointestinal health by enabling earlier detection, more accurate diagnosis, and more effective therapeutic management. It is exciting to have Andrew's vision for the company recognized, validating the significant impact it will have on shaping the future of gastrointestinal health."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Andrew as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Geneoscopy Inc.



Geneoscopy Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development of diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Geneoscopy's lead diagnostic uses stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) to detect colorectal cancer and precancerous adenomas. This device was awarded Breakthrough Device Designation from the US FDA for its ability to reduce morbidity associated with colorectal cancer through advanced adenoma detection. Indicative of its breakthrough status, preliminary trials suggest that the diagnostic can detect these lesions at a higher rate than all existing noninvasive screening tests. Visit geneoscopy.com to learn more.

Geneoscopy Inc. Forward-Looking Statements



The information contained in this release includes information about Geneoscopy's future plans concerning its noninvasive molecular test that can detect colorectal cancer and precancerous adenomas, and as such constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's reasonable estimates of future results or trends. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Geneoscopy's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its business plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such plans or objectives may not be achieved and the actual results may differ substantially from the projected results.

