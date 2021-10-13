Loftware Introduces New, Unified Brand As the Global Leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management

Supports Combined Loftware & NiceLabel Vision To Extend Global Reach to Companies of all Sizes and Digitally Transform Supply Chains

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware , Inc., the largest software company in the world specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions today announced a brand refresh, solidifying the unification of Loftware and Nicelabel into one integrated Loftware global brand. The refresh comes after a momentous year for the company, experiencing record growth in customer sales and deployments in 2021 following the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel, another leading labeling solutions provider.

This union has provided customers and partners with greater access to the most robust solutions, technologies, features, and capabilities enabling them to create new efficiencies across labeling and packaging artwork management, all from a single solutions provider and cloud leader. It has also brought together 60 years of combined expertise in solving labeling challenges for companies of all sizes throughout a wide range of industries across the globe. Now, the Loftware corporate brand will extend across the entire product portfolio with NiceLabel solutions maintaining the NiceLabel brand name.

"I am excited to mark this critical inflection point with the launch of our new Loftware global brand. As part of our new organization, we wanted to redefine our identity including a new look and feel to accurately reflect our future vision, strategy, and direction. We believe this new brand captures the true essence of Loftware – bold, modern, global, and innovative, while embracing the personality, humanity, and diversity of the company," said Josh Roffman, Senior VP Marketing & Product Management, Loftware. "The combination provided us with the opportunity to redefine who we are as a unified organization. We have never been in a stronger position to elevate mission critical labeling and artwork management solutions, transform businesses, and revolutionize the industry," he added.

The new corporate identity, which highlights the company's vision "to enable companies of all sizes to digitally transform their business and revolutionize their supply chains," includes a mission, strategy, visual brand, and core values which reflect the spirit of the combined organization. Loftware plans to launch a single combined website in the future which will highlight the new brand, vision, and organization. The site, designed to be optimized for customers, partners and visitors, will continue to offer a blend of product and corporate information, product resources including downloads and a partner portal, as well as educational resources on labeling and artwork management. It also will provide insights on how Loftware teams with customers and partners to help them accelerate their business and succeed with innovative enterprise labeling and artwork management solutions.

"Loftware and NiceLabel have always placed the highest importance in the overall wellbeing and interests of our employees, our customers, and our partners. This on-going commitment is still at the forefront of everything we do, and it further unites us as the one global team," said Robert O'Connor, Jr., President and CEO of Loftware. "Our size and scale have already allowed us to expand investments in products, people, and systems to the extent neither company could have ever previously considered. We now truly offer the industry's broadest and most advanced solutions, services, and support enabling us to help businesses of all sizes and across all industries to digitally transform their supply chains and solve business challenges," he added.

If you're interested in finding out more, you can join the upcoming presentation at the company's upcoming annual user conference, Convergence , on October 19 – 21, when Loftware CEO Robert O'Connor, Jr., provides a firsthand overview of the company's new corporate identity and what it means for customers. As the industry's largest labeling and artwork management conference, Convergence will feature a range of sessions spotlighting emerging industry trends, customer stories, product innovations, interactive panel discussions and more.

For more information, please visit: https://www.loftware.com .

About Loftware

Loftware and NiceLabel have combined to become the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling & Artwork Management solutions to provide companies the most robust solutions for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, Japan and Singapore, the union combines over 60 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges and helping companies improve the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. Together, as the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries including life sciences, manufacturing, food & beverage, retail, automotive, consumer products and apparel.

