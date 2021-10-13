Sandals® Resorts Executive Chairman To Join World Travel & Tourism Council Executive Committee

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts' Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, has been formally invited to join the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The induction represents the actionable change and strides forward made by Stewart throughout his time in the industry.

Sandals Resorts’ Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart

"I am honored to join the Executive Committee of an organization I have so respected since the start of my career," says Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals All-inclusive Resorts, "This leadership team is passionately focused on the efforts of the travel and tourism sector and I am eager to contribute. Together, we will continue to promote an industry that is more sustainable and inclusive than it was yesterday, reminding our neighboring industries and international governments that travel is an essential necessity to life."

The World Travel & Tourism Council represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading Travel & Tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the Travel & Tourism sector.

Julia Simpson, President & CEO WTTC said:

"I am delighted to welcome Adam to the Executive Committee of WTTC. Adam brings with him a wealth of experience having worked so closely with his late father to build what is now, one of the most recognised brands in our industry. Myself and the entire WTTC family look forward to working with Adam in his new role."

The original vision of the council's founding members remains the same: governments are to recognize travel and tourism as a top priority, business should balance economics with people, culture, and environment, and a shared pursuit of long-term growth. Membership includes the spectrum of the industry, from airlines to tour operators to hospitality groups. The Executive Council is comprised of Chairs, Presidents, and Chief Executives from across the world's travel and tourism sector.

A voluntary organization, WTTC leadership sets the example, offering their valuable time and resources to move global activity forward in this ever-changing world. Industry leaders invited to join the Executive Committee stand as catalysts for fundamental change and awareness, promoting safe and enriching travel for millennia to come.

Sandals ® Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. Celebrating 40 years, the leading all-inclusive resort company is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart.

