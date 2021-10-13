Smart Data Solutions Announces 2022 Customer Symposium

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions, a leading provider of data management, claim routing and workflow solutions to health plans and TPAs, announced they will be hosting their Customer Symposium May 4th to May 6th, 2022, after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Smart Data Solutions' Customer Symposium acts as a keyway to connect and facilitate conversations between Payers and Network Partners. This event fosters many discussions surrounding industry challenges and ways to efficiently address them amongst stakeholders closest to the issues. Topics for our upcoming symposium will include integration of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence into workflow processes, new mandates surrounding the No Surprises Act, Medical Record Analysis, FHIR, Prior Authorizations and more!

"We're very excited to be hosting our Customer Symposium after having to postpone last year." said Susan Berndt, VP of Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience at SDS. "We've already started working on great speakers, events and entertainment to commemorate Smart Data Solutions' journey over the past 21 years. We can't wait to showcase our new products and growth initiatives with our customers."

The event will kick off on Wednesday, May 4th with mini-breakout sessions followed by dinner and entertainment in the evening. Thursday is an all-day lineup of presentations and speaking engagements from influential figures within the industry followed again by dinner and entertainment. As in previous years, the symposium will be hosted by Smart Data's Co-CEOs, Pat Bollom and John Prange, who will also be speaking at the event. Friday will allow those attending the symposium to meet with the SDS staff for questions and/or comments before heading home.

About Smart Data Solutions

As a leader in the healthcare industry, Smart Data Solutions' mission is to make the healthcare market more efficient by leveraging technology to provide effective, high-quality claims processing solutions. SDS is committed to providing an unparalleled level of customization and places great value on providing personalized service. SDS brings a comprehensive set of tools and processes to every opportunity, which is carefully configured to the individual needs of each customer. Smart Data Solutions has focused on creating innovative solutions specifically to meet the needs of the healthcare market. Today, more than 400 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals, and insurance companies depend on SDS for automation of intake, data capture, and front-end workflows for health insurance and claim administration entities. For more information about Smart Data Solutions please visit our website at www.sdata.us or contact us at 651.894.6400.

