Pharmacist Moms Group Celebrates #WomenPharmacistDay

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacist Moms Group, was founded in 2017 by Suzanne Soliman, Pharm.D., BCMAS, to help advance the profession of pharmacy, advocate for women in pharmacy and provide a network for pharmacist moms. Pharmacist Moms Group was proud to celebrate Women Pharmacist Day, on Oct. 12, by honoring women who have made a significant impact on the pharmacy industry.

Pharma Moms

"Over the past 18 months, health care providers, including pharmacists have had to put their lives on the line to treat patients. COVID-19 has created a new set of realities that none of us could have imagined and with the new variants pharmacists continue to help save lives by immunizing the entire country. Over half of pharmacists in the U.S. are women who have today, more than ever, had to juggle work and home life responsibilities. We are happy to partner with Pharmacy Times® on this important day," said Soliman.

This year's winners are as follows:

Nontraditional Pharmacy

Seena Haines, Pharm.D., BCACP, FAPhA, FASHP, FCCP, FNAP, BC-ADM, CDE

Chair and Professor, Department of Pharmacy Practice

Lead Faculty, Well-Being and Resilience Champion, Office of Well-Being

University of Mississippi Medical Center

Health-System Pharmacy

Nicole Bookstaver, Pharm.D., BCACP

Ambulatory Care Pharmacist

Prisma Health

Independent Pharmacy

Dixie Leikach, MBA, RPh, PRS, FACA

Vice President YOUR Community Pharmacy

President/CEO Pharmacy Ethics, Education and Resources

Managing Network Facilitator, CPESN MD

Community Pharmacy

Bled Tanoe, Pharm.D.

Inpatient Pharmacist

Founder of #PizzaIsNotWorking

Notes from sponsors are as follows:

Cardinal Health

"Cardinal Health is once again proud to sponsor Women Pharmacist Day, a day to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of female pharmacists," said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health. "In a year of an unprecedented pandemic, the care pharmacists give to patients and family members alike is more important than ever. Our commitment to female leadership in health care is part of our legacy, and we sincerely thank the companies, pharmacy schools, pharmacy associations, pharmacy educators, practicing pharmacists and pharmacy students joining us in supporting Women Pharmacist Day."

L'Oreal

The L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty brands are proud to partner with the Pharmacist Moms Group on Women Pharmacist Day. As a pharmacist, you hold the health of others in your dependable hands. Your dedication to supporting, protecting, and caring for patients makes a daily difference. CeraVe, La Roche-Posay and Vichy support you today and every day of the year. Thank you for all that you do.

Neuriva

As a proud supporter of Women Pharmacist Day, Neuriva is a brain health supplement that thinks bigger, so you can too. Neuriva is part of a comprehensive brain health ecosystem rooted in nature and science with two clinically tested, naturally sourced ingredients backed by science to support brain health for adults at every life stage. Learn more about Neuriva at www.Neuriva.com.

About Pharmacist Moms Group

Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG) provides women pharmacists the opportunity to network, collaborate and offer genuine feedback in a closed-door trusted setting. PhMG has grown to a community of over 45,000-plus women pharmacists committed to advancing the profession of pharmacy and advocating for women in pharmacy.

Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci

+1-609-716-7777

ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pharmacist Moms Group